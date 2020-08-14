-
-
Jim Furyk shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 14, 2020
-
Highlights
Jim Furyk sinks a 29-foot birdie on No. 16 in Round 2 at Wyndham
In the second round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Jim Furyk makes a 29-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
Jim Furyk hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.
After a tee shot onto the 235-yard par-3 green 12th, Furyk suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Furyk had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Furyk to even for the round.
At the par-5 15th, Furyk chipped in his third shot from 19 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Furyk to 2 under for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Furyk hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Furyk to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.