In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Jhonattan Vegas hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Vegas finished his round tied for 124th at 2 over; Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry, Harris English, Andrew Landry, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Rob Oppenheim, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, Jason Kokrak, Mark Hubbard, and Harold Varner III are tied for 8th at 8 under.

On the par-4 13th, Vegas's 120 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 14th, Vegas chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Vegas to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Vegas had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.

Vegas got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Vegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Vegas's 164 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 3 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Vegas hit a tee shot 229 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Vegas to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Vegas had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Vegas to 5 under for the round.