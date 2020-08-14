Jason Kokrak hit 18 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kokrak finished his round tied for 7th at 8 under with Mark Hubbard, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, Rob Oppenheim, Andrew Landry, and Billy Horschel; Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; and Harris English, Shane Lowry, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Jason Kokrak had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jason Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Kokrak's 136 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Kokrak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kokrak to 3 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Kokrak hit a tee shot 232 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Kokrak had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Kokrak's 172 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Kokrak had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to 7 under for the round.