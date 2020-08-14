  • Strong putting brings Jason Kokrak a 7-under 63 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

  • On Wednesday prior to the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, Pat Perez and Jason Kokrak competed in a nine-hole Chapman format exhibition at Sedgefield Country Club, working together to score birdies and eagles for charity dollars that will support The First Tee of the Triad, central North Carolina’s chapter of the international organization.
    Round Recaps

    Wyndham Rewards Challenge highlights

