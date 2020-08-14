-
Strong putting brings Jason Kokrak a 7-under 63 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Wyndham Rewards Challenge highlights
On Wednesday prior to the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, Pat Perez and Jason Kokrak competed in a nine-hole Chapman format exhibition at Sedgefield Country Club, working together to score birdies and eagles for charity dollars that will support The First Tee of the Triad, central North Carolina’s chapter of the international organization.
Jason Kokrak hit 18 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kokrak finished his round tied for 7th at 8 under with Mark Hubbard, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, Rob Oppenheim, Andrew Landry, and Billy Horschel; Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; and Harris English, Shane Lowry, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Jason Kokrak had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jason Kokrak to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Kokrak's 136 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Kokrak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kokrak to 3 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Kokrak hit a tee shot 232 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Kokrak had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to 5 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Kokrak's 172 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 6 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Kokrak had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to 7 under for the round.
