Bogey-free 5-under 65 by Jason Dufner in the second round at the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Jason Dufner hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Dufner finished his round tied for 26th at 6 under; Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry, Harris English, Harold Varner III, Andrew Landry, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Rob Oppenheim, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, Jason Kokrak, Mark Hubbard, Doc Redman, Sungjae Im, Webb Simpson, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 9th at 8 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Jason Dufner chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Jason Dufner to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Dufner's 148 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Dufner hit his 227 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Dufner to 4 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Dufner hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Dufner to 4 under for the round.
On the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Dufner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 5 under for the round.
