In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Jake Shuman hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.

On the par-4 first, Shuman's 121 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shuman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Shuman hit an approach shot from 215 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shuman to 2 under for the round.

Shuman got a double bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Shuman to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Shuman had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Shuman to 2 under for the round.

At the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Shuman reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Shuman at 3 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Shuman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shuman to 2 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Shuman hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Shuman at 1 under for the round.

Shuman got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shuman to even for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Shuman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Shuman to 1 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th, Shuman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shuman to even-par for the round.