J.T. Poston hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Poston finished his round tied for 90th at even par; Tom Hoge and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry, Talor Gooch, Harris English, and C.T. Pan are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Roger Sloan and Harold Varner III are tied for 7th at 8 under.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th, J.T. Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving J.T. Poston to 1 over for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to even for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Poston had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Poston had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

Poston got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 1 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Poston hit a tee shot 153 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

Poston hit his tee at the green on the 223-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 30-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Poston's 136 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 4 under for the round.