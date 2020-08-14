-
J.J. Spaun shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
J.J. Spaun hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.
After a 301 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 14th, Spaun chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Spaun to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the 174-yard par-3 third green, Spaun suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Spaun at 1 over for the round.
At the par-5 fifth, Spaun chipped in his fourth shot from 9 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Spaun to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Spaun had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.
