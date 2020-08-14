-
Henrik Norlander shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Henrik Norlander hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Norlander finished his round tied for 16th at 5 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 10 under; Talor Gooch, Si Woo Kim, and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Shane Lowry, Patrick Reed, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, Rob Oppenheim, and Harold Varner III are tied for 5th at 8 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Norlander had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Norlander's 196 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Norlander had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Norlander to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Norlander had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 4 under for the round.
At the 505-yard par-4 14th, Norlander got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Norlander to 3 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 17th, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 2 under for the round.
