In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Harry Higgs hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Higgs finished his round tied for 77th at 1 under; Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Harris English and Shane Lowry are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Mark Hubbard, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, Rob Oppenheim, and Harold Varner III are tied for 6th at 8 under.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Higgs hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Higgs at 1 over for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Higgs chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to even-par for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Higgs's tee shot went 144 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 507-yard par-4 18th, Higgs reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Higgs at even for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Higgs hit his 235 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Higgs to even-par for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Higgs chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.