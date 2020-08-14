-
Harris English rebounds from poor front in second round of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 14, 2020
The Takeaway
Varner III, Hoge & Sloan Shoot 62, English is 2 Back, Familiar Ground for Simpson
Diane Knox recaps the first round of the Wyndham Championship in The Takeaway where Harold Varner III, Tom Hoge and Roger Sloan all shot 62 to tie at the top of the leaderboard. Harris English is 2 shots back after his round of 6-under, and last year’s runner-up Webb Simpson marked his 7th straight round of 66 or better at Sedgefield CC.
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Harris English hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. English finished his round tied for 2nd at 9 under with Talor Gooch and Si Woo Kim; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 10 under; and Shane Lowry, Patrick Reed, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, Rob Oppenheim, and Harold Varner III are tied for 5th at 8 under.
After a 297 yard drive on the 486-yard par-4 11th, Harris English chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Harris English to 1 over for the round.
English got a double bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving English to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, English chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved English to 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, English had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved English to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, English's 181 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, English had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, English's 165 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 3 under for the round.
