  • Harris English rebounds from poor front in second round of the Wyndham Championship

  • Diane Knox recaps the first round of the Wyndham Championship in The Takeaway where Harold Varner III, Tom Hoge and Roger Sloan all shot 62 to tie at the top of the leaderboard. Harris English is 2 shots back after his round of 6-under, and last year’s runner-up Webb Simpson marked his 7th straight round of 66 or better at Sedgefield CC.
    The Takeaway

    Varner III, Hoge & Sloan Shoot 62, English is 2 Back, Familiar Ground for Simpson

