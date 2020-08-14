In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Harris English hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. English finished his round tied for 2nd at 9 under with Talor Gooch and Si Woo Kim; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 10 under; and Shane Lowry, Patrick Reed, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, Rob Oppenheim, and Harold Varner III are tied for 5th at 8 under.

After a 297 yard drive on the 486-yard par-4 11th, Harris English chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Harris English to 1 over for the round.

English got a double bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving English to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, English chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved English to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, English had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved English to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, English's 181 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, English had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, English's 165 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 3 under for the round.