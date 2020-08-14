Harold Varner III hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish.

After a 301 yard drive on the 486-yard par-4 11th, Harold Varner III chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Harold Varner III to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Varner III hit his 210 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Varner III to even for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Varner III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Varner III had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Varner III chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.

At the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Varner III got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Varner III to even for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Varner III chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.