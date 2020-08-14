Hank Lebioda hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Lebioda finished his round tied for 30th at 4 under; Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Harris English and Shane Lowry are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Mark Hubbard, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, Rob Oppenheim, and Harold Varner III are tied for 6th at 8 under.

At the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Lebioda reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Lebioda reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 174-yard par-3 third green, Lebioda suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lebioda at 2 over for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Lebioda chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Lebioda chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lebioda to even for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

At the 405-yard par-4 13th, Lebioda got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lebioda to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Lebioda had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 over for the round.