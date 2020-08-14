  • Hank Lebioda shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Hank Lebioda makes a 4-foot birdie putt on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Hank Lebioda birdies No. 15 in Round 1 at Wyndham

    In the opening round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Hank Lebioda makes a 4-foot birdie putt on the par-5 15th hole.