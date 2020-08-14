-
Greg Chalmers shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Greg Chalmers hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Chalmers finished his round tied for 127th at 3 over; Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry, Harris English, Harold Varner III, Andrew Landry, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Rob Oppenheim, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, Jason Kokrak, Mark Hubbard, Doc Redman, Sungjae Im, Webb Simpson, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 9th at 8 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Chalmers had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Chalmers to 1 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Chalmers had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Chalmers to 2 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 17th, Chalmers had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Chalmers to 3 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Chalmers had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Chalmers to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Chalmers's 93 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Chalmers to 3 over for the round.
