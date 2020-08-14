Grayson Murray hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Murray's tee shot went 194 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Murray reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Murray to even for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Murray had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Murray to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 15th, Murray hit his 138 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Murray to even-par for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Murray hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Murray to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Murray had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Murray to 2 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Murray hit a tee shot 150 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Murray to 1 under for the round.

Murray got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murray to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Murray hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Murray to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Murray's 114 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Murray to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Murray had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Murray to 2 under for the round.