Graeme McDowell shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Graeme McDowell hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.
After a drive to the right rough on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, McDowell chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved McDowell to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, McDowell chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved McDowell to 2 under for the round.
McDowell got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving McDowell to 1 under for the round.
After a 276 yard drive on the 486-yard par-4 11th, McDowell chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McDowell to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 13th, McDowell's 120 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to 1 under for the round.
At the 545-yard par-5 15th, McDowell got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left McDowell to 1 over for the round.
