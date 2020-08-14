Fabián Gómez hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Gómez finished his round tied for 106th at 1 over; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 10 under; Talor Gooch, Si Woo Kim, and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Shane Lowry, Patrick Reed, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, Rob Oppenheim, and Harold Varner III are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Gómez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gómez to 1 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Gómez hit a tee shot 150 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gómez to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Gómez chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Gómez to 3 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Gómez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gómez to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 223-yard par-3 seventh green, Gómez suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gómez at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Gómez had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gómez to 2 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Gómez had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gómez to 3 under for the round.