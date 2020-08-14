-
Dylan Frittelli putts well in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Dylan Frittelli hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey.
On the par-4 second, Dylan Frittelli's 180 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dylan Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Frittelli had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Frittelli's 184 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 4 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Frittelli had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Frittelli to 5 under for the round.
