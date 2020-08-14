-
Doug Ghim shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 14, 2020
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Doug Ghim hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.
On the par-4 second, Ghim's 148 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.
On the 174-yard par-3 third, Ghim hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Ghim to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Ghim had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Ghim to even-par for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Ghim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Ghim hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Ghim's 121 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ghim to 3 under for the round.
