Doc Redman delivers a bogey-free 6-under 64 in the second at the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Doc Redman hit 14 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Doc Redman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Doc Redman to 2 under for the round.
On the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Redman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Redman's 181 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 4 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Redman reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Redman had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 6 under for the round.
