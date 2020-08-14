In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Denny McCarthy hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. McCarthy finished his round tied for 18th at 5 under; Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Harris English and Shane Lowry are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Mark Hubbard, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, and Harold Varner III are tied for 6th at 8 under.

After a 259 yard drive on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, McCarthy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, McCarthy's 142 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, McCarthy had a 193 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, McCarthy's 178 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, McCarthy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McCarthy to 4 under for the round.

McCarthy got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 3 under for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 18th, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 2 under for the round.