Davis Love III hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Love III finished his round tied for 25th at 4 under; Tom Hoge and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry, Harris English, and C.T. Pan are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Roger Sloan, Talor Gooch, and Harold Varner III are tied for 6th at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Love III had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Love III to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Love III hit an approach shot from 225 yards to 15 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Love III to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Love III missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Love III to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Love III's 146 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Love III to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Love III hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 10th. This moved Love III to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Love III had a 198 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Love III to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 235-yard par-3 12th green, Love III suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Love III at 2 under for the round.