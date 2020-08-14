-
David Hearn rebounds from poor front in second round of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, David Hearn hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Hearn finished his round tied for 105th at even par; Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry, Harris English, Andrew Landry, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Rob Oppenheim, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, Jason Kokrak, Mark Hubbard, and Harold Varner III are tied for 8th at 8 under.
After a 257 yard drive on the 405-yard par-4 13th, David Hearn chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved David Hearn to 1 over for the round.
Hearn got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hearn to 2 over for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Hearn chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to 1 over for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Hearn chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Hearn's 108 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to 1 under for the round.
On the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hearn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hearn to 2 under for the round.
