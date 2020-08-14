In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, David Berganio, Jr. hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 over for the tournament.

Berganio, Jr. got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berganio, Jr. to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Berganio, Jr. reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

Berganio, Jr. tee shot went 231 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Berganio, Jr. to 3 over for the round.

On the 374-yard par-4 eighth, Berganio, Jr. had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berganio, Jr. to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Berganio, Jr.'s 201 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Berganio, Jr. to 3 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Berganio, Jr. reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berganio, Jr. to 3 over for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 17th, Berganio, Jr. got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Berganio, Jr. to 4 over for the round.

Berganio, Jr. got a double bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Berganio, Jr. to 6 over for the round.