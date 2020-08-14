Danny Willett hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Willett finished his round tied for 137th at 4 over; Tom Hoge and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry and Harris English are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Talor Gooch, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, Rob Oppenheim, and Harold Varner III are tied for 5th at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Willett had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 174-yard par-3 third green, Willett suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Willett at even for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Willett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.

On the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Willett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 2 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Willett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Willett to 1 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Willett's tee shot went 215 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Willett got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Willett to 1 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Willett's tee shot went 146 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.