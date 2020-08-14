In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Danny Lee hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.

On the par-4 first, Lee's 130 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Lee's tee shot went 218 yards to the right rough and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Lee had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

At the 545-yard par-5 15th, Lee got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Lee to 3 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Lee's tee shot went 156 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 1 under for the round.