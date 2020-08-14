In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, D.J. Trahan hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Trahan finished his round tied for 127th at 3 over; Tom Hoge and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Harris English, Talor Gooch, and C.T. Pan are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Roger Sloan, Shane Lowry, and Harold Varner III are tied for 6th at 8 under.

At the 418-yard par-4 first, Trahan's tee shot went 270 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 120 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Trahan to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Trahan's 151 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trahan to even-par for the round.

At the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Trahan reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Trahan at 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Trahan's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trahan to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Trahan chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Trahan to 1 under for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Trahan hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trahan to 2 under for the round.

Trahan got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trahan to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Trahan hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th. This moved Trahan to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Trahan had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Trahan to 1 under for the round.