Corey Conners shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Corey Conners hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.
On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 1 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Conners to even for the round.
At the 418-yard par-4 first, Conners got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Conners had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to even-par for the round.
Conners got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Conners to even for the round.
