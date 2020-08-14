In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bezuidenhout finished his round tied for 19th at 5 under; Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Harris English and Shane Lowry are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Mark Hubbard, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, Rob Oppenheim, and Harold Varner III are tied for 6th at 8 under.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Christiaan Bezuidenhout reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Christiaan Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Bezuidenhout hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Bezuidenhout had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bezuidenhout to 3 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Bezuidenhout's tee shot went 161 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 27 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

Bezuidenhout got a double bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Bezuidenhout to even-par for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Bezuidenhout hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Bezuidenhout's 175 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Bezuidenhout to 3 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Bezuidenhout had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Bezuidenhout to 4 under for the round.

On the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Bezuidenhout had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 6 under for the round.