Chris Kirk rebounds from poor front in second round of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 14, 2020
Highlights
Chris Kirk birdies No. 15 in Round 1 at Wyndham
In the opening round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Chris Kirk makes a 3-foot birdie putt on the par-5 15th hole.
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Chris Kirk hit 14 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Kirk finished his round tied for 17th at 5 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 10 under; Talor Gooch and Si Woo Kim are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Shane Lowry, Patrick Reed, Harris English, Roger Sloan, Chesson Hadley, Rob Oppenheim, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 8 under.
Chris Kirk got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chris Kirk to 1 over for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Kirk hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kirk at 2 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Kirk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kirk to 1 over for the round.
At the 174-yard par-3 third, Kirk hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to even-par for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Kirk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.
