Chris Baker hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, and finished the round bogey free.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Chris Baker had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chris Baker to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Baker's 129 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baker to 2 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Baker chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Baker to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Baker missed a birdie attempt from 14-feet taking a par. This left Baker to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Baker had a 192 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baker to 5 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Baker chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Baker to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Baker's 104 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baker to 7 under for the round.