Chez Reavie finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 14, 2020
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Chez Reavie hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.
On the par-4 second, Reavie's 153 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.
On the 174-yard par-3 third, Reavie hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Reavie at even-par for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Reavie had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reavie to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Reavie had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Reavie hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.
At the 507-yard par-4 18th, Reavie got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Reavie to even-par for the round.
