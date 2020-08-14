-
Chesson Hadley putts well in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Chesson Hadley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadley finished his round tied for 15th at 6 under; Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry and Harris English are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, and Harold Varner III are tied for 6th at 8 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Chesson Hadley had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chesson Hadley to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Hadley's 133 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Hadley had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Hadley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.
