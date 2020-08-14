Chase Seiffert hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Seiffert finished his round tied for 149th at 6 over; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 10 under; Talor Gooch, Si Woo Kim, and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Shane Lowry, Patrick Reed, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, Rob Oppenheim, and Harold Varner III are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Seiffert had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Seiffert to 1 over for the round.

At the 486-yard par-4 11th, Seiffert got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Seiffert to 2 over for the round.

Seiffert got a double bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Seiffert to 4 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Seiffert hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to 4 over for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 first, Seiffert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to 5 over for the round.

Seiffert got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to 6 over for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Seiffert got to the green in 2 and sunk a 40-foot putt to save par. This put Seiffert at 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Seiffert had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Seiffert to 5 over for the round.