Charley Hoffman hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Hoffman finished his round tied for 85th at 1 under; Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry and Harris English are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Jason Kokrak, Mark Hubbard, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, Rob Oppenheim, Harold Varner III, Andrew Landry, and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 8 under.

After a 284 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 10th, Charley Hoffman chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Charley Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 2 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Hoffman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

Hoffman got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Hoffman had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Hoffman hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to even for the round.

Hoffman hit his tee at the green on the 223-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 56-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Hoffman's 82 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.