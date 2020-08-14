In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Charles Howell III hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Howell III finished his round tied for 120th at 2 over; Tom Hoge and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry, Talor Gooch, and Harris English are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, and Harold Varner III are tied for 6th at 8 under.

At the 440-yard par-4 10th, Howell III got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Howell III to 1 over for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 486-yard par-4 11th, Howell III chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Howell III to 2 over for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Howell III hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Howell III at 5 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Howell III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Howell III to 4 over for the round.

Howell III got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Howell III's 75 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 4 over for the round.