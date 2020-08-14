-
Charl Schwartzel shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Charl Schwartzel birdies No. 15 in Round 2 at Wyndham
In the second round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Charl Schwartzel makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Charl Schwartzel hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Schwartzel finished his round tied for 86th at 1 under; Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry, Harris English, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Rob Oppenheim, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, Jason Kokrak, Mark Hubbard, Harold Varner III, and Andrew Landry are tied for 7th at 8 under.
After a 293 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Schwartzel chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Schwartzel's 115 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to even-par for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Schwartzel hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Schwartzel at 1 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Schwartzel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schwartzel to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Schwartzel had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.
