Carlos Ortiz shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Carlos Ortiz hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Ortiz finished his round tied for 106th at 1 over; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 10 under; Talor Gooch, Si Woo Kim, and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Shane Lowry, Patrick Reed, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, Rob Oppenheim, and Harold Varner III are tied for 5th at 8 under.
On the par-4 10th, Ortiz's 164 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Ortiz reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Ortiz had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
Ortiz got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Ortiz to even for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Ortiz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
