-
-
Carl Pettersson shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 14, 2020
-
Highlights
Carl Pettersson birdies No. 13 in Round 1 at Wyndham
In the opening round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Carl Pettersson makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole.
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Carl Pettersson hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Pettersson finished his round tied for 152nd at 9 over; Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Harris English and Shane Lowry are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Mark Hubbard, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, Rob Oppenheim, and Harold Varner III are tied for 6th at 8 under.
After a 227 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 first, Pettersson chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pettersson to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Pettersson's 134 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pettersson to 1 over for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Pettersson went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Pettersson to 5 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.