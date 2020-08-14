-
Cameron Percy shoots Even-par 39 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Cameron Percy hit 5 of 11 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.
After a tee shot at the green on the 174-yard par-3 third, Percy missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Percy to even for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Percy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Percy hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Percy to 1 under for the round.
After a 266 yard drive on the 374-yard par-4 eighth, Percy chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Percy to even-par for the round.
