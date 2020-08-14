In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Cameron Davis hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Davis finished his round tied for 25th at 4 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 10 under; Talor Gooch, Si Woo Kim, and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Shane Lowry, Patrick Reed, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, Rob Oppenheim, and Harold Varner III are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 33-foot putt for eagle. This put Davis at 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Davis's 115 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Davis had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Davis's 170 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Davis to 4 under for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Davis hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 5 under for the round.

Davis got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 4 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 5 under for the round.