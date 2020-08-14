C.T. Pan hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Pan finished his round tied for 5th at 8 under with Talor Gooch, Roger Sloan, Rob Oppenheim, and Harold Varner III; Tom Hoge and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; and Shane Lowry and Harris English are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 first, C.T. Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving C.T. Pan to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Pan had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to even for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Pan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.

On the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Pan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 3 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Pan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 5 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Pan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 6 under for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Pan hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Pan to 7 under for the round.

Pan got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 6 under for the round.