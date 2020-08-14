-
-
Bud Cauley shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 14, 2020
Bud Cauley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament.
On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Cauley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cauley to 1 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Cauley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cauley to even for the round.
At the 174-yard par-3 third, Cauley hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cauley to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Cauley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cauley to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.