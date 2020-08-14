-
Brooks Koepka shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brooks Koepka makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 2 at Wyndham
In the second round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Brooks Koepka makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
Brooks Koepka hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.
On the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Koepka had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Koepka to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Koepka's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Koepka hit a tee shot 230 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 2 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Koepka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to even for the round.
