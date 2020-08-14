-
Bronson Burgoon shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Bronson Burgoon hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.
At the 174-yard par-3 third, Burgoon hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 1 under for the round.
Burgoon tee shot went 225 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Burgoon to 1 under for the round.
On the 374-yard par-4 eighth, Burgoon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to even for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Burgoon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burgoon to 2 under for the round.
