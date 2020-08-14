-
-
Brinson Paolini shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 14, 2020
Brinson Paolini hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Paolini had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Paolini to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Paolini hit an approach shot from 234 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Paolini to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Paolini's 125 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Paolini to 4 under for the round.
On the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Paolini had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Paolini to 3 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Paolini had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Paolini to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.