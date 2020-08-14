-
Brice Garnett shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Brice Garnett hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.
Garnett got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Garnett to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Garnett's 114 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to even-par for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 1 over for the round.
Garnett got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 2 over for the round.
