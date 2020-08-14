Brian Stuard hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Stuard finished his round tied for 47th at 4 under; Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry and Harris English are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Jason Kokrak, Mark Hubbard, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, Rob Oppenheim, Harold Varner III, Andrew Landry, and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Stuard had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Stuard's 132 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Stuard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.

Stuard hit his tee at the green on the 235-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 37-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Stuard to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Stuard had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Stuard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 4 under for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Stuard hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 5 under for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 507-yard par-4 18th, Stuard chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stuard to 4 under for the round.