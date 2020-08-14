-
Brian Harman shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Brian Harman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.
On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Harman had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the 223-yard par-3 seventh green, Harman suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Harman at 1 over for the round.
