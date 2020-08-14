-
Brian Gay putts well in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Brian Gay hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gay finished his round tied for 90th at even par; Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Harris English and Shane Lowry are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Mark Hubbard, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, Rob Oppenheim, and Harold Varner III are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Brian Gay had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Brian Gay to 1 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Gay had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gay to even for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Gay hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Gay had a 181 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gay to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Gay's 120 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 3 under for the round.
