Brendon Todd hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.

On the 418-yard par-4 first, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 1 over for the round.

Todd got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 2 over for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 3 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Todd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 2 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Todd's tee shot went 207 yards to the left rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Todd had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 2 over for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 14th, Todd got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Todd to 3 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Todd had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Todd to 2 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Todd hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Todd's 103 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Todd to even for the round.